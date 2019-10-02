Avenue Stores' Ch. 11 Bid Protections OK’d With Condition

Law360, Wilmington (October 2, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt retailer Avenue Stores Inc. received approval from a Delaware judge Wednesday for $550,000 in protections for a stalking horse bidder in its Chapter 11, but with the caveat that the judge will hold off on deciding whether to give the protections priority over other claims against the estate. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said the request that the $550,000 be given superpriority status in the case is a novel issue she has not yet had to consider. The request was flagged by the federal bankruptcy watchdog as being impermissible under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS