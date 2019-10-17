Cannabis M&A Flares As Players Bet On US Legalization

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Cannabis companies are snapping each other up in the U.S. despite regulatory challenges as they try to build market share ahead of anticipated federal legalization of marijuana, seeking to become either industry leaders or attractive targets for large acquirers looking to enter the market. A handful of larger cannabis combinations made headlines earlier this year — including Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings Inc.'s $948.8 million deal for private equity-backed Cura Partners, which Curaleaf followed with an $875 million deal for Grassroots two months later. But smaller deals have been inked steadily among cannabis companies from all areas of the industry, with businesses looking...

