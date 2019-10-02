Supermarket Income REIT Raises Fundraise Target To £100M

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Supermarket Income REIT said Wednesday in a filing with the London Stock Exchange that it has decided to increase the target size of its recently announced share issuance to £100 million ($123 million). Supermarket Income REIT PLC said last month that it planned to raise approximately £50 million, but upped that amount Wednesday after receiving strong support from investors during its roadshow. The company said in its filing that the issuance will still be conducted under the terms in the Sept. 12 prospectus, which sets out a price of 102 pence per new share. Shares in Supermarket Income REIT closed at...

