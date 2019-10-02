Fed. Circ. Says Jeep Can't Get 'Moab' Trademark

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office didn't screw up when it told Chrysler it couldn't trademark the word "Moab" for its Jeep brand because consumers might confuse it with a Jeep customization company called Moab Industries, the Federal Circuit ruled Wednesday. The panel upheld the office's decision to deny the auto company, which formally goes by FCA US LLC, the trademark for its Jeep Wrangler Moab in a single-line order. Moab, Utah, is home to a popular annual Jeep event that draws riders from around the country. Known as the Jeep Safari, the nine-day event allows enthusiasts to ride through trails...

