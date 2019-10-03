Where Are The No-Poach Prosecutions DOJ Promised?

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice wants everyone to know it's still serious about prosecuting companies and executives who agree to fix wages or keep employees from seeking other jobs and better pay with the competition. The department issued a guidance, alongside the Federal Trade Commission, in October 2016 warning that wage-fixing and so-called no-poach arrangements between competitors made or continued after that date could face criminal prosecution. And DOJ Antitrust Division chief Makan Delrahim, who became assistant attorney general in September 2017, has repeatedly underscored for much of his tenure that criminal no-poach prosecution "remains a high priority." He even said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS