UFCW Union Settles Stop & Shop Workers’ NLRB Charges

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts chapter of the Food and Commercial Workers union has settled National Labor Relations Board charges by two Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. employees who claim the union threatened to discipline them for returning to work during an April strike on the grocery chain. The workers' attorneys at the National Right to Work Foundation announced the settlement Wednesday. The settlement resolves Matthew Coffey's and Saood Rafique's allegations that union representatives threatened them for working during a strike and misled them into thinking when they were hired that they were required to join the UFCW as a condition of employment at...

