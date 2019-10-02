BIA Pressed To Speed Cases, Raising Due Process Concerns

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- New guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice lays out stringent deadlines to process immigration court appeals faster in an attempt to clear out a historic backlog, but attorneys worry the change could hinder due process for immigrants fighting denials. The policy memo, published on Wednesday, would require members of the Board of Immigration Appeals, the immigration courts’ appellate board, to decide cases within 335 days — or roughly 11 months — after the notice of appeal is filed, or less than eight months for cases pending before a single BIA member. The memo would also have the board summarily dismiss...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS