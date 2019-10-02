'Dark Money' Political Donor Disclosure Bill Halted In NJ

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday barred state officials from enforcing legislation that would compel so-called dark money organizations to reveal their donors, finding that a conservative advocacy group made a solid case that the statute is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti granted Americans for Prosperity’s bid for a preliminary injunction enjoining state officials from implementing S.B. 150 while the group proceeds with its suit over the law’s constitutionality. The judge cited how the disclosure requirements would apply to groups that disseminate “political information” when such rules have been limited to communications that promote or oppose a particular candidate or public question....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS