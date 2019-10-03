Full 6th Circ. Urged To Revive 'Gimme Some Lovin’' IP Case

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit erred when it said an interview with a member of the Spencer Davis Group couldn't be used to prove the British band's hit song "Gimme Some Lovin’” had a bass line ripped from another song, the copyright owners said in a bid for rehearing. Willia Dean Parker and Homer Banks on Wednesday asked the en banc court to override the panel’s split decision to let keyboardist Steve Winwood dodge the infringement case, as the article should have been permitted as evidence. They also accused the majority of wrongly latching onto a footnote of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Janus...

