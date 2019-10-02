Former NY Water Plant Head Skirts Prison For Sewage Spills

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The former head of an upstate New York wastewater plant was sentenced to two years of probation and fined $1,000 for letting solid sewage flow into Lake Ontario in violation of the Clean Water Act. Gary Hallinan, former superintendent of the Oswego Wastewater Treatment Plant, was sentenced in New York federal court Tuesday for allowing his facility to release water with solid waste concentrations 60 times higher than its permitted limit on three separate occasions. He must also perform 200 hours of community service. Hallinan pled guilty in May to negligence in violation of the CWA, a misdemeanor. The case stemmed...

