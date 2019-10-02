AdvoCare Pays $150M To Settle FTC Pyramid Scheme Claims

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Health and wellness company AdvoCare International LP and its former CEO have agreed to shell out $150 million and be banned from multi-level marketing to resolve Federal Trade Commission allegations they operated an illegal pyramid scheme, the FTC announced Wednesday. The deal resolves allegations Texas-based AdvoCare and its ex-CEO Brian Connolly deceived customers into believing they could make a significant amount of money as "distributors" of their products, including the company's Spark energy drink. The commission also settled with two of the company's top promoters, Carlton and Lisa Hardman, who it claimed "misled consumers about their income potential." Two other promoters,...

