Protests Pose Threat To Natural Gas Golden Age, Panel Says

Law360, Houston (October 2, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The golden age of natural gas is here, but how long it will last depends largely on how the industry responds to headwinds coming from the growing number of climate change activists, experts said Wednesday during a Houston energy panel. Low prices, increased demand and advances in technology have combined to make natural gas production in Texas and elsewhere a growing market. But to avoid stalling out, energy producers, exporters and project developers need to keep in mind public perception on climate change and growing global calls to curtail fossil fuel use, panelists said at an energy summit at Rice University...

