Ohio Rep., Ex-OSU Player Plans Federal NCAA Athlete Pay Bill

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, a former wide receiver for the Ohio State University Buckeyes, plans to propose a federal bill to allow student-athletes to benefit from using their names and likenesses, a spokesperson for Gonzalez confirmed Wednesday. Gonzalez's proposal comes only days after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law the state's "Fair Pay to Play Act," which prohibits the NCAA from punishing students who earn money through the use of their names, images or likenesses. California's law counters the NCAA's rules against students making money from their status as college athletes and has inspired other states to look into following suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS