Lek Securities, CEO To Pay $2M To End SEC 'Layering' Suit

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Lek Securities Corp. and its top executive settled claims brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that they helped a Ukrainian trader manipulate the market over a three-year period, according to two consent judgments filed in New York federal court. The brokerage was ordered to pay more than $1.5 million in disgorgement and civil penalties, while CEO Samuel Lek was personally ordered to pay a $420,000 fine, according to the judgments, which were signed Monday and filed Tuesday. The SEC had accused Lek Securities of giving Ukraine-based co-defendant Avalon FA Ltd. access to U.S. markets and turning a blind eye...

