White & Case, O'Melveny Lead $520M Progenics Buy

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Diagnostic imaging products manufacturer Lantheus, led by White & Case, said Wednesday it will snap up oncology-focused Progenics, advised by O’Melveny & Myers, for roughly $519.6 million in stock. The deal will see Lantheus Holdings Inc., the parent of Massachusetts-based Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., take over Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a bid to diversify its diagnostics and therapeutics portfolio, the companies said. Lantheus develops, manufactures and commercializes imaging agents and products, while New York-based Progenics provides medicines and artificial intelligence that aims to find and treat cancer, according to the statement. “A long-term pioneer in medical diagnostics, Lantheus remains an industry...

