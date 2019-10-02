Continental Properties Drops $216M On Seattle's Met Tower

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Residential developer Continental Properties dropped $216.1 million on an apartment tower in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood with guidance from Jones Lang LaSalle, JLL said Wednesday. Continental Properties LLC was one of the original developers of the property in 2001, the announcement said. The 366-unit building, called Met Tower, is near Amazon’s corporate offices and a number of other technology ventures in the South Lake Union area, JLL said. The property is within a half-mile of a number of area attractions, including Washington State Convention Center, Pike Place Market and the Seattle Waterfront, the announcement said. It’s also close to streetcar...

