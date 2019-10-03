Barnes & Thornburg Launches Pro, College Sports Practice

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg is launching a new university and professional athletics practice, with two sports industry veterans taking the helm to lead the new group out of the firm’s Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Wednesday. E.T. “Skip” Prince and Steve Pederson, new hires to the firm who joined in mid-August and early September, will head up the new practice, bringing to the firm decades of experience in managing and consulting collegiate athletic departments, professional teams and others in the sports industry, the firm said in a statement. The new practice group has a core of 10 attorneys, but it will...

