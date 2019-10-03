SmileDirectClub Hit With Investor Suit Over $1.3B IPO

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT) -- SmileDirectClub was hit with a putative class action in Michigan federal court Wednesday alleging the maker of direct-to-consumer 3D-printed teeth alignment products misled investors ahead of its $1.3 billion initial public offering in September. Shareholder Richard Andre alleged the company’s registration statements leading up to the IPO touted the teledentistry business’ program for monitoring patients’ progress as being administered by a dentist, which were called into question by a separate suit brought by a host of industry professionals. The disclosures resulted in the share price dropping to $12.94 per share, a roughly 44% decline from the $23 per-share offering price....

