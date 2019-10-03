$3M Arbitration Win Wasn't Properly Served, LED Maker Says

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- An electronics business can't enforce $3 million in arbitration awards against a Chinese manufacturer because it didn't serve the judgment in compliance with federal and international law, according to a motion filed in North Carolina federal court. Zhejiang Shenghui Lighting Co. Ltd. and its American subsidiary, SengLED USA Inc., urged U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. on Wednesday to toss the petition to confirm an arbitration panel's $3 million award in a dispute over LED patents, arguing that process wasn't served through a marshal in violation of the Federal Arbitration Act. The petition filed by TVL International LLC, SengLED argued,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS