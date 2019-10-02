WH To Preserve Records Of Trump Calls With World Leaders

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday said it had instructed White House personnel to preserve all records of President Donald Trump’s calls and meetings with foreign leaders until litigation over the president's record-keeping is resolved, according to a notice filed in Washington, D.C., federal court. The notice comes a day after a hearing during which a DOJ attorney defied repeated pleas from U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to reassure the court the White House planned to keep all records. On Tuesday, Kathryn L. Wyer of the DOJ’s civil division told Judge Jackson that the department had already informed Citizens...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS