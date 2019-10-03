Don't Let Heinz, Kraft Combine Egg-Price Suits, Judge Asked

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Several producers facing allegations of egg product price-fixing have urged a Pennsylvania federal judge not to let H.J. Heinz Co. move its suit to the Illinois court where its corporate partner Kraft is suing, saying the transfer bid amounts to forum shopping. Rose Acre Farms Inc. and United Egg Producers Inc. are among the defendants asking the court to turn down Heinz's Sept. 18 motion to sever and transfer its claim from the multidistrict litigation playing out in the Keystone State. Heinz had joined the antitrust litigation by grocers and food makers to claim producers of shell eggs and processed egg...

