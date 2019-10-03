DC Circ. Told To Deny Ukraine Bid To Pause $112M Award Suit

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A Russian energy company urged the D.C. Circuit to deny Ukraine's bid to put a hold on a ruling that found the country waived its sovereign immunity defense in litigation to enforce a $112 million arbitral award, pending possible U.S. Supreme Court review of the decision. PAO Tatneft said Wednesday that Ukraine had offered no compelling reasons for why a stay should be granted and is merely repeating arguments raised in its unsuccessful en banc rehearing petition, which was denied in September. The country's argument that its "status as a foreign sovereign contesting its immunity from suit, by itself, constitutes 'good...

