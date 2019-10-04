Bank Fraudster's Miscount Exposed Conspiracy, Jury Told

Law360, London (October 4, 2019, 12:01 AM BST) -- A former Metro Bank PLC employee who stole approximately £613,000 ($759,000) from the British lender was caught because he "couldn't count up very well," prosecutors told a London jury Thursday on the first day of the trial of five men alleged to have laundered the stolen funds. The men are accused of helping launder cash stolen from the account of one of the bank's customers in September 2017 by Metro Bank's then employee Muhammud Zabair Miah, who was caught when he accidentally paid too much money back into the client's account trying to cover up his crime. Miah, who has already...

