Sullivan & Cromwell, Skadden Drive $3.1B Insurance Deal

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 10:21 AM EDT) -- Japan’s Tokio Marine has agreed to buy private equity-backed property and casualty insurance company Pure Group for $3.1 billion as part of a plan to boost its presence in the U.S., in a deal guided by Sullivan & Cromwell and Skadden. The agreement sees a Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. subsidiary called HCC Insurance Holdings Inc. picking up 100% of the outstanding shares of Privilege Underwriters Inc., which is the parent of the Pure Group of insurance companies, according to a statement. Those Pure Group businesses include Pure Risk Management, Pure Insurance Co., Pure Programs, and Haven Art Group. The deal does...

