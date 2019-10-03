San Francisco Rips EPA Claims Of Clean Water Act Violations

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- City officials in San Francisco have fired back at what they called a "series of mischaracterizations, inaccuracies and falsehoods" contained in a letter the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sent on Wednesday alleging the city had violated the Clean Water Act. San Francisco Mayor London Breed called the EPA notice of violation the "latest example of the Trump administration's attack on our city and our state," and said the federal agency didn't have a solid foundation for its claims. "President Trump's sudden concern for California's environment is ironic considering he is undercutting the state's ambitious vehicle emission standards and climate change plans,"...

