‘Accidental’ US Taxpayers Sue France Over Disclosure Rules

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A group representing U.S. citizens living in France said Thursday it had sued the French government via the European Commission, seeking to overturn requirements that such taxpayers' bank account information be reported to the Internal Revenue Service. In a statement, the Accidental Americans Association alleged that a U.S.-French agreement from 2013 that enforces the U.S. Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act in France is in breach of European Union law. The group said it filed suit with the commission, which as the main EU executive body is tasked with enforcing the bloc's laws, after France's Council of State rejected a similar complaint...

