Gibson Dunn Nabs 3 Bankruptcy Attys From Jones Day

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has hired three bankruptcy attorneys from Jones Day — including the previous co-head of Jones Day's New York restructuring practice who will now co-chair Gibson Dunn's firmwide bankruptcy group — as the firm beefs up its reorganization unit amid talk of a looming recession. Scott Greenberg, Steven A. Domanowski and Michael J. Cohen all join Gibson Dunn as partners in its New York office, the firm announced Thursday. All three are seasoned bankruptcy veterans whose practices focus on creditor representation. Greenberg previously served as co-head of Jones Day's New York restructuring group alongside Sidney Levinson, who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS