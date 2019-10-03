Trevena Says Investors' Key Doc Contradicts Fraud Claims

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Trevena Inc. said in a dismissal bid Wednesday that the investors accusing it of misleading them about interactions with regulators have “seriously misapprehen[ded]” the main document underlying their claims. The biopharmaceutical company is asking a Pennsylvania federal judge to toss a proposed stock-drop class action that insists Trevena falsely claimed to have reached an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about a phase of clinical trials for Olinvo, an intravenous pain reliever being investigated as an alternative to morphine. The complaint relies heavily on minutes from a March 2016 meeting between the FDA and Trevena regarding the third phase...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS