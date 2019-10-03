Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fired Trucker Can't Take CBD Oil Claims To 2nd Circ. Just Yet

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Rochester, New York, refused Wednesday to pave the way for a fired trucker to immediately appeal the dismissal of claims against three companies he blames for his firing after he used their CBD oil and then failed a drug test.

Douglas Horn was fired after testing positive for THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, even though the CBD oil he bought was supposed to have had no psychoactive ingredients. Horn says the oil’s makers and sellers, Medical Marijuana Inc., Dixie Elixirs and Edibles, and Red Dice Holdings LLC, should be held responsible.

U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci...

