Hospital Chain Can Fight FCA Atty Fees, Judge Rules

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Hospital giant Community Health Systems Inc. can challenge the pursuit of attorney fees by whistleblowers in False Claims Act lawsuits alleging improper inpatient admissions, a Tennessee federal judge has ruled, citing murky settlement language. U.S. District Judge Marvin E. Aspen on Wednesday held that a settlement agreement reached by CHS — in which it agreed to pay $97.3 million plus interest to end claims in various FCA cases — doesn't bar the company from contesting whether the whistleblowers were eligible to collect attorney fees. The judge said that the whistleblowers, or relators, were aware "or had reason to know" that CHS...

