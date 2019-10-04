Should Law Firms Be Clamoring For Diverse Recruiters?

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 10:57 AM EDT) -- A lack of racial, ethnic and gender diversity within the legal recruiting profession may be contributing to BigLaw’s struggle to hire enough diverse lawyers, and some say it’s up to law firms to demand a change. Relying on teams of legal recruiters that are homogeneous can hurt law firms’ efforts to find a diverse slate of qualified attorney candidates, experts in the industry said. After all, each recruiter has different law school peers, former colleagues, bar association contacts and friends that they rely on as they search for talent. Many recruiters would say ‘I couldn’t find a female candidate.’ I bet...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS