Wilson Sonsini Steers Tenaya Therapeutics To $92M Series B

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, which focuses on developing therapies targeting underlying causes of heart disease, said Thursday that it secured $92 million in financing commitments in its latest funding round, led by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. said that its Series B financing received contributions from Casdin Capital as well as GV, The Column Group, and additional undisclosed new and existing investors. The company said that it has raised $142 million since it was founded in October 2016. “We are now well-resourced to build on our capabilities in research and manufacturing, and to accelerate the development of our lead...

