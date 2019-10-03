4 Plead Not Guilty To $99M Health Care Fraud In NJ

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Four executives of a defunct pharmacy network pled not guilty Thursday to charges they fraudulently collected $99 million in insurance reimbursements for prescription refills that were never dispensed and bribed doctors to steer them business. The operators of the former Prime Aid Pharmacies face decades in prison if found guilty of health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy and kickback charges, according to the sentencing ranges a New Jersey federal prosecutor read during their brief arraignment before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp. Prosecutors say the scheme began in 2009, when the defendants allegedly began paying kickbacks and bribes to doctors in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS