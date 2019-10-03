Split Fed. Circ. Says Driveshaft Tech Not Eligible For Patent

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit on Thursday invalidated a patent related to automobile driveshaft technology after finding it claimed only a natural law, prompting a fiery dissent from one judge who called the ruling “troubling.” The appeals court, in a precedential opinion, upheld a February 2018 decision from a judge in Delaware who found American Axle & Manufacturing’s method of making driveshafts inserted with liners to reduce noise and vibrations was not eligible for patent protection. Writing for the majority, Judge Timothy Dyk said patent claims that are directed to a natural law concept and do not specify ways to implement the...

