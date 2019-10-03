FTC Seeks E-Cigarette Cos.' Data On Advertising, Sales

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday ordered six e-cigarette makers to hand over extensive sales, advertising and promotional data from the past four years, joining the widening fray of government agencies probing the industry after a spate of mysterious vaping-relating illnesses nationwide. The orders demand detailed data on sales and giveaways of e-cigarette products, information about their chemical composition and flavorings, annual amounts spent on advertising and promotion and information about the companies' product placement, influencer marketing and social media activities. The FTC sent the orders to Juul Labs Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., Fontem U.S. Inc., Logic Technology Development...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS