Clark Hill Says It Can't Be Sued Over Client's Settlement

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Clark Hill PLC has urged a Pennsylvania state court to toss a malpractice suit filed by a former client who became dissatisfied after settling a $63.5 million lawsuit against Shire PLC for less than $1 million, arguing that legal precedent and the facts of the underlying case bar the litigation. Bruce G. O'Brien fails to identify any fraud or negligence that would overcome legal precedent in Pennsylvania that otherwise bars lawsuits by dissatisfied former clients who have knowingly signed agreements that release their counsel from malpractice or similar claims, according to memorandums filed Tuesday by the firm with the Philadelphia County...

