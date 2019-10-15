Key Defense Strategies For Employment Discrimination Trials

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Whether you are a seasoned trial attorney or courtroom novice, preparing and executing well-designed trial strategies can make the difference between winning and losing your employment cases. From voir dire best practices and opening statements, to witness examination and closing arguments, the following article provides guidance on employer-side courtroom strategies for discrimination, harassment and retaliation trials. Specifically, this Lexis Practice Advisor practice note excerpt covers the following topics: Voir dire best practices and jury selection strategies; Opening statements; Cross-examination of the employee; Cross-examination of other witnesses; Common objections to plaintiffs attorneys’ questions and proffered evidence; Essential evidence to introduce in discrimination, harassment and retaliation trials;...

