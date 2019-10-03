PTAB Shoots Down PayPal's Repetitive Patent Challenge

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board refused Thursday to take up PayPal’s challenge to an Ioengine LLC portable memory patent, as the payment company is sufficiently connected to another company challenging the same patent. That other challenge, which the PTAB instituted in July, was filed by Ingenico Inc. PayPal is an Ingenico customer, and the companies have entered into an indemnification agreement, the board said. “Petitioner and Ingenico are not mere co-defendants who compete in the marketplace,” the board said. “... Although petitioner states that the petition was prepared ‘without contribution from Ingenico,’ that, by itself, does not contradict the existence...

