9th Circ. Says Gov't Not Out Of Yuba River Fish Suit Yet

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday partially revived claims that the federal government failed to properly protect at-risk fish that live near two Northern California dams on the Yuba River, finding fault with the government's methodology and the lower court's decision-making process. A unanimous three-judge panel said a lower court was wrong to have upheld the National Marine Fisheries Service's 2014 findings that the two dams were no longer subject to Endangered Species Act controls. The circuit judges said that for more than a decade prior to that, the service had found the dams were subject to the ESA, and that it...

