Greenberg Traurig Adds International Trade Pro In NY

Law360 (October 7, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has recruited a former special counsel from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP with experience litigating cases in the U.S. Court of International Trade. Laura Siegel Rabinowitz, who advises manufacturing companies on how to mitigate the financial impact of rising tariffs on their businesses, joined the firm's international trade practice in New York as a shareholder on Sept. 3, after nearly six years at Kelley Drye. Rabinowitz told Law360 that Greenberg Traurig's global presence, especially in Asia and Europe where she has clients, drew her to the firm. "Most of my clients are manufacturing globally and importing and exporting...

