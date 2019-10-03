Avenue Stores' Ex-Employees File Ch. 11 Suit Over Layoffs

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Avenue Stores Inc. employees who were recently terminated filed an adversary suit late Wednesday in the women's plus-size retailer’s Chapter 11 in Delaware claiming that the company did not provide required notice of their layoffs. Kristin Anne Bajrami, representing a proposed class of roughly 80 former employees, asserted that New Jersey-based Avenue Stores failed to provide at least 60 days’ notice of their termination as is required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, known as the WARN Act, and a similar state law. The employees “seek to recover 60 days['] wages and benefits, pursuant to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS