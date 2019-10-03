NY Appeals Court Temporarily Blocks Flavored Vape Ban

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- New York’s ban on flavored vaping products was blocked the day before it was set to begin after a state appeals court on Thursday said the emergency measure cannot be enforced until the New York Supreme Court rules on a vaping industry group’s lawsuit. The court granted the Vapor Technology Association’s motion for a temporary restraining order while it seeks an injunction against Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed ban on the sale of non-tobacco- and non-menthol-flavored vaping products, which the trade group argued would decimate the state’s vaping industry. A court is set to rule on a preliminary injunction against the rule...

