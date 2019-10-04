EEOC Urges Sanctions For Walmart In Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Walmart should be sanctioned and held in contempt for failing to give the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission "crucial" information in the agency's suit claiming the retail giant discriminated against pregnant women at a Wisconsin distribution center, the EEOC told a federal judge. The agency said Thursday that Walmart Stores East LP is disregarding a June discovery order requiring it to produce documents about nonpregnant workers who received accommodations for fewer physical tasks at a Wisconsin distribution center for comparison with the class of pregnant workers who were allegedly denied similar accommodations. While Walmart provided the agency with a partial list...

