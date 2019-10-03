Calif. Regulator Aims To Ease Path For Cannabis Banking

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The California Department of Business Oversight issued guidance Thursday aimed at helping state-chartered banks and credit unions work with cannabis-related businesses, affirming that the regulator won't take action against banks for serving licensed cannabis companies. The guidance, which was released in the form of a questionnaire, covers a variety of topics for the more than 360,000 financial service providers the DBO regulates, including risk management, federal monitoring and filing requirements, employee training and identifying red flags, among other things. "If financial institutions choose to serve the cannabis market, they must understand risks and build out their compliance infrastructure accordingly," Commissioner of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS