The Number Of Cannabis-Centric Patents Is Getting High 

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Cannabis is arguably the hottest topic in the legal industry. Despite the fact that marijuana (i.e., nonhemp cannabis)[1] remains a Schedule 1 substance under the Controlled Substances Act,[2] 33 states, Washington, D.C., and three U.S. territories have legalized cannabis for medical use, and another 11 — most recently Illinois — have legalized adult use.[3] With highly populous states like New Jersey considering legalizing cannabis for adult use in the near future,[4] along with Congress removing industrial hemp (i.e., cannabis having no more than 0.3% THC) from the CSA’s definition of “marihuana” via the 2018 Farm Bill,[5] discussions regarding whether and where...

