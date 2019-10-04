Ocwen Says CFPB Suit Must End After Constitutionality Pivot

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Ocwen Financial Corp. told a Florida federal judge that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's lawsuit accusing the company of widespread mortgage servicing failures should be finished off for good now that the agency agrees its own structure is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra declined last month to dismiss the CFPB's suit against Ocwen on grounds that the single-director-led independent agency is unconstitutionally structured, an argument that the CFPB has fought in this case and in other cases going back years. But in the weeks since the judge's ruling, the CFPB has officially adopted the legal position that its structure is...

