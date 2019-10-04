3rd. Circ. Won't Revive WR Grace, Hospital Asbestos Fight

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has ruled that Anderson Memorial Hospital can’t revive its proposed class action against W.R. Grace & Co. over asbestos property damage, reasoning that the reorganized mining and material company's bankruptcy plan requires that the dispute must first be exhausted as an individual claim. The three-judge panel’s opinion Thursday affirmed a Delaware federal judge’s order that the South Carolina hospital and W.R. Grace mediate AMH’s individual claim over contamination by asbestos-laced building materials, as dictated by the Chapter 11 plan that was confirmed in 2011. Like the district court, the Third Circuit looked to the terms of the property damage...

