Savers Pull £1.7 Billion From UK Funds In One Month

Law360, London (October 4, 2019, 1:12 PM BST) -- British savers withdrew almost £1.7 billion ($2.1 million) from U.K.-based funds in August in the biggest exodus of capital since November 2018, an investment trade body has said. Investors pulled equities at the highest rate of any asset class, withdrawing £3.2 billion from the market in the third consecutive month of money flowing out, according to research published Thursday by the Investment Association. “Savers took almost £1.7 billion out of the funds market in August, with equities feeling the heat,” Chris Cummings, chief executive of the Investment Association, said. Britain also topped the list for net flow of money out of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS