Mass. Vaping Ban Unlikely To Be Halted, Judge Says

Law360, Boston (October 4, 2019, 12:27 PM EDT) -- The four-month vaping ban imposed by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will likely stay in place for at least another couple of weeks, as a federal judge said Friday she is leaning towards declining to temporarily block the measure amid outcry from businesses that say they face financial ruin. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani scheduled a preliminary injunction hearing for Oct. 15, but she was not inclined to allow the e-cigarette retailers to reopen in the meantime. The judge promised a formal order Friday afternoon, but frustrated business owners were left bracing for more days without being able to sell their products....

