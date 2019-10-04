Mass. Vaping Ban Will Not Be Halted, Judge Rules

Law360, Boston (October 4, 2019, 12:27 PM EDT) -- The four-month vaping ban imposed by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will stay in place for at least another couple of weeks, as a federal judge on Friday declined to temporarily block the measure amid outcry from businesses that say they face financial ruin. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani scheduled a preliminary injunction hearing for Oct. 15, but in a pair of late Friday orders, she declined to allow the e-cigarette retailers to reopen in the meantime. The brief orders confirmed the direction Judge Talwani said she was leaning in when the parties argued their cases Friday morning, and left frustrated business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS